Iran Guards say three U.S.-linked infiltrators killed

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Monday that its forces killed three gunmen with links to the United States who tried to infiltrate its territory in the country's far northwest.
"Last night, a counter-revolutionary terrorist group... got caught up in an intelligence web of (Guards) fighters in the Maku public area," the Guards' Sepahnews website reported.
The Guards said the armed group was "affiliated with the global arrogance", a term the Islamic republic uses for its arch enemy the United States.