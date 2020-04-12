Cabinet to approve measures forcing quarantine in dedicated hotels for arrivals in Israel

The cabinet on Sunday is expected to approve measures requiring people entering Israel to remain in hotels dedicated for quarantined people for a period of 14 days in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Home quarantine will be allowed in special cases.
Despite government announcements that such measures were already in effect, Israelis arriving at Ben Gurion Airport were not stopped and 80% of them had made their way home often using taxis.
As of Thursday, 90 people had been infected by Israelis returning from abroad.