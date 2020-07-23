Netanyahu appoints coronavirus new 'cronavirus czar'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Roni Gamzu, the current CEO of the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv as the new 'coronavirus czar' responsible for the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The appointment came after Professor Gabi Barabash who was selected for the role withdrew his name over his insistence for full authority over Health Ministry decisions in the fight to reduce the spread of the virus.
Gamzu's appointment was announced late Wednesday by the prime minister's office and was made before the parameters of his authority were decided.
First published: 07:59 , 07.23.20