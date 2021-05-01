Iran nuclear talks make progress and will resume Friday, Russia says

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both sides fully back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal are making steady progress and will resume on Friday, the head of Russia's delegation said on Saturday.

