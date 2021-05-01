Iran nuclear talks make progress and will resume Friday, Russia says

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both sides fully back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal are making steady progress and will resume on Friday, the head of Russia's delegation said on Saturday.
The talks began last month in Vienna with the remaining parties to the deal — Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany — meeting in the basement of a luxury hotel, and the United States based in another hotel across the street. Iran has refused to hold direct meetings with U.S. officials.
Washington pulled out of the deal in 2018 under President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions against Tehran. Iran responded as of 2019 by breaching many of the deal's limits on its nuclear activities.