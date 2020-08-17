Oman minister makes calls to Israel foreign minister, Palestinian Fatah official

Oman's minister of state for foreign affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah spoke to Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi by phone, the Omani foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

