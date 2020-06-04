Tel Aviv school latest to switch to distance education as virus spreads

Bialik-Rogozin School in Southern Tel Aviv was the latest education establishment to be shut down on Thursday after a student has tested positive for coronavirus.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The school has more than 1,200 students from the first grade to senior year.

Bialik-Rogozin High School in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Shachar Goldstein )

As of Thursday, 87 schools and kindergartens have closed across the country after students or staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the reopening of educational institutions by the government, 301 students and school staff have been diagnosed positive for the virus. These numbers are in addition to the 13,696 who are currently in isolation due to the virus throughout the country.

From 9,500 tests conducted since Wednesday, 63 were found positive for the virus. At the same time, it appears that high school students who were supposed to take matriculation exams later in the month and now must remain in quarantine may be given an alternative date.

An education official at Tel Aviv Municipality told Ynet that health authorities must take further precautions besides halting studies at the school.

"Most children live with their parents and siblings in close quarters, so treatment should be broader and non-focused," said the official.

According to the official, the municipality is in close contact with the Health Ministry, ”in order to find the most appropriate treatment."

The Tel Aviv Municipality said that Bialik-Rogozin is the latest of the city's schools to switch to distance learning after Hayarden, Galilee Keshet, and Gvanim schools did the same after at least one of the students contracted the pathogen.

Health worker disinfecting classroom in Jerusalem's Gymnasia Rehavia after a coronavirus outbreak was detected at the school ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Education Minister Yoav Galant said that high school students who are currently in quarantine and will be given an alternative date for their matriculation exams.

“The ministry is preparing to address the issue of students in isolation. We intend on allowing them to take the tests at a later date."

Education Minister Yoav Galant ( Photo: GPO )

Earlier Thursday, three schools were closed down in Jaffa after at least one student and one teacher were found to be carrying the virus.

Due to fear of an outbreak in the city, Magen David Adom emergency services will operate testing booths for residents at the Jaffa port.

The northern city of Safed also announced on Thursday that a resident of the city who works as a shuttle driver for students has been found to carry the virus.