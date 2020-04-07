Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak.
"The W.H.O. really blew it," Trump said in a Twitter post. "For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric. We will be giving that a good look.
Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?"
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric rejected the criticism of the World Health Organization, which is led by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.