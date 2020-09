A senior Chadian official told Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen his country will open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem within a year, the Israeli media reported Tuesday.

Israeli officials did not confirm the report, noting only that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with Abdelkarim Déby, the son of Chad’s president.

