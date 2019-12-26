Rescue teams search for boy carried away by flood in northern Israel

Rescue teams are searching for a 14-year-old who was probably carried away by a flood near the northern Druze villages of Yarka and Jat on Thursday.

Rescue teams are searching for a 14-year-old who was probably carried away by a flood near the northern Druze villages of Yarka and Jat on Thursday.

Rescue teams are searching for a 14-year-old who was probably carried away by a flood near the northern Druze villages of Yarka and Jat on Thursday.

The youth disappeared after he and a friend tried crossing a powerful stream on an ATV. Rescue forces located the ATV and the friend who was riding the vehicle alongside the missing teen.

The youth disappeared after he and a friend tried crossing a powerful stream on an ATV. Rescue forces located the ATV and the friend who was riding the vehicle alongside the missing teen.

The youth disappeared after he and a friend tried crossing a powerful stream on an ATV. Rescue forces located the ATV and the friend who was riding the vehicle alongside the missing teen.

A spokesperson for the Israel Fire and Rescue Services in the Shore District said that despite the large presence of firefighting and rescue teams at the scene, the teen's condition remains unknown.

A spokesperson for the Israel Fire and Rescue Services in the Shore District said that despite the large presence of firefighting and rescue teams at the scene, the teen's condition remains unknown.

A spokesperson for the Israel Fire and Rescue Services in the Shore District said that despite the large presence of firefighting and rescue teams at the scene, the teen's condition remains unknown.