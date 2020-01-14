-France, Germany, Britain trigger Iran dispute mechanism - statement

France, Britain and Germany confirmed on Tuesday that they had triggered the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal given Tehran's ongoing violations, but said they were not joining the United States campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.
"We do not accept the argument that Iran is entitled to reduce compliance with the JCPoA," the three countries said in a joint statement, saying they had no choice but to trigger the process that could eventually lead to U.N. sanctions.
"Instead of reversing course, Iran has chosen to further reduce compliance."
