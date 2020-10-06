Attorney general to decide on prosecution of minister who flouted virus lockdown

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is set to decide whether to prosecute Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel for flouting coronavirus regulations after police handed the findings of its investigation to the Justice Ministry on Tuesday.
Gamliel, who resides in Tel Aviv and had recently tested positive for coronavirus, is suspected of praying at a synagogue in Tiberias - more than 150 kilometers (over 90 miles) from her home - on Yom Kippur despite Israelis being prohibited from venturing more than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from home and then lying about it in her epidemiological survey with health officials.