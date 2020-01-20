New York Times endorses Klobuchar, Warren in Democratic contest

The New York Times has endorsed not one but two candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar from the party's moderate wing and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren from the progressive wing.

The paper said Sunday it had chosen the two most effective candidates from the moderate and progressive sides of the party -- without stating a preference for either approach.

It praised Warren as "a gifted storyteller" and Klobuchar as "the very definition" of Midwestern charisma and grit.

When mentioning another front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Times acknowledged his years of experience, but also noted his age, 77, desire, and occasional gaffes.

"It is time for him to pass the torch to a new generation of political leaders," the paper said, borrowing from President John F. Kennedy's inaugural address.

The paper mentioned Sen. Bernie Sanders' age, 78, "serious concerns" about his health and noted his unwillingness to compromise.