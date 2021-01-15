Public hospitals to cancel appointments for operations starting Sunday

Public hospitals announced on Friday they will cancel all appointments for operations starting Sunday as part of their effort to secure more funding from the Finance Ministry as they face mounting liquidity problems amid the coronavirus crisis.
The medical centers said they will also move to work on an emergency footing if the dispute is not resolved by Wednesday.
The hospitals at the heart of the dispute are Shaare Zedek and Hadaash in Jerusalem, Laniado in Netanya, Maayanei Hayeshua in Bnei Brak and several hospitals in Nazareth.