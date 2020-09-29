Pompeo discusses Abraham Accords with Saudi foreign minister

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo twitted on Tuesday that he discussed a peace deal between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, also known as the Abraham Accords, with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan alongside other security issues such the fighting between the Saudi-led coalition against the Iranian-backed Houthis in southern Yemen.
"Good to speak with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan," Pompeo wrote. "We discussed the Abraham Accords, and I thanked him for Saudi Arabia’s work to advance peace in the south of Yemen. Looking forward to a productive Strategic Dialogue in October."