Israel records 1,608 new coronavirus cases since Thursday

The Health Ministry on Friday said 1,608 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 2,128 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the ministry, positivity rates of the 37,487 tests conducted on Thursday have dropped to 4.2%.

There are currently 38,355 people battling COVID-19, with 713 in serious condition, out of which 247 are connected to ventilators.

On Thursday, Israel became the 24th country in the world with more than 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of all the 24 countries, Israel is the only one with less than 10 million inhabitants.

Also Thursday, Israel's coronavirus cabinet voted to reopen small businesses that do not involve interaction with the public, kindergartens, take-away food services and beaches starting Sunday.

During the meeting, which lasted nearly five hours, ministers also approved events weddings with up to 10 people in confined space and up to 20 participants in an open area.

The ban on the public to leave home beyond one kilometer was also lifted.

Cities and communities classified as "red", indicating high coronavirus infection rate, will remain in lockdown until the contagion rate in those areas is lowered.

The head of the ultra-Orthodox desk at Israel's program against coronavirus Magen Israel, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Roni Numa, called for yeshivas to reopen as soon as next week despite the religious institutions becoming a major coronavirus hotspot during the pandemic following a reached agreement with Haredi leaders.

According to the outline each study session will be divided into several separate student groups, and their friends will stay together in sterile capsules as voluntary isolation for almost two months until the holiday of Hanukkah in December.

Students will undergo coronavirus testing next Tuesday and those found negative for the virus will be allowed to join classes, which will most likely open on Wednesday or Thursday.