North Korean leader calls for 'military countermeasures'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for active "diplomatic and military countermeasures" to preserve the country's security in a lengthy speech at a key political conference possibly meant to legitimize major changes to his nuclear diplomacy with the United States, according to state media on Tuesday.

Kim spoke for seven hours during the ruling Workers' Party meeting that continued for the third day. He issued national goals for rebuilding the North's economy and preparing active and "offensive political, diplomatic and military countermeasures for firmly preserving the sovereignty and security of the country."

