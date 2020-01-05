Storm system that claimed 2 lives continues to batter central Israel

A day after two people drowned in a Tel Aviv parking lot that flooded due to heavy downpour, rain and thunderstorms continue to batter central Israel on Sunday.

At least 83 mm (3.27 inches) of rain fell in central, coastal Israeli cities on Saturday within just a few hours, causing widespread flooding and forcing road closures.

Waters flows into the parking lot where 2 people drowned ( Video: Edison Anler )

Heavy rains flooded an underground parking garage in south Tel Aviv, causing the people stuck in an elevator, which had filled up with water, inside the lot to drown.

Rescue crews had to use scuba gear to reach the elevator and pull out the pair, but they died shortly after arriving at a hospital. The two victims have been identified as Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari, both 25.

Din Yaacov Shoshani and Stav Harari ( Photo: Courtesy of families )

There are still fears of widespread flooding in central Israel as well as the Judean Desert and the Jordan Valley.

In addition, snowfall, which began early Saturday, is expected to continue on Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights. Israel’s only ski resort remains closed for visitors but is expected to open its doors to tourists once the storm system passes.

Snow on the Golan Heights ( Photo: Shirel Selpak )

The Government Water and Sewage Authority reported that the Sea of Galilee's water level rose by two centimeters (0.8 inches) overnight, standing at 211.48 meters below sea level.

Since Thursday, the water level has risen by 5 centimeters (2 inches) and by a total of 42 cm (16.5 inches) since the start of the Israeli winter season.

The Sea of Galilee is still 2.68 meters (8.8 feet) short of reaching its full capacity.

Although on Monday and Tuesday the rainfall will stop and the temperatures will begin to rise, on Wednesday the storm system is expected to hit with a renewed force, spreading throughout the country.