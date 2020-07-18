PM Diab: Dialogue needed over issue of Lebanon's 'neutrality' in region

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday dialogue was needed over the country's stance on regional conflicts, after meeting with a top Christian cleric who has urged Lebanon to remain neutral to help it out of its crisis.
The country is in the grip of a financial meltdown, raising concerns for its stability, and is badly in need of foreign aid. Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated with the government hamstrung by the conflicting agendas of sectarian leaders.
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai has made several comments this month that were widely interpreted as criticism of both the Shi'ite Hezbollah movement and its ally President Michel Aoun, both backers of Diab's cabinet.