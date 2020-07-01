Reports: Germany revamping elite army unit over extremism

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has called a news conference for Wednesday to talk about a "structural analysis" of the Kommando Spezialkraefte, or KSK, unit, following up on an analysis she ordered in May.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has called a news conference for Wednesday to talk about a "structural analysis" of the Kommando Spezialkraefte, or KSK, unit, following up on an analysis she ordered in May.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has called a news conference for Wednesday to talk about a "structural analysis" of the Kommando Spezialkraefte, or KSK, unit, following up on an analysis she ordered in May.