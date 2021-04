Israel on Tuesday posted 129 new coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier, with infection rate remaining at 0.3%.

Israel on Tuesday posted 129 new coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier, with infection rate remaining at 0.3%.

Israel on Tuesday posted 129 new coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier, with infection rate remaining at 0.3%.

The Health Ministry said 52,588 COVID-19 tests had been conducted on Monday.

The Health Ministry said 52,588 COVID-19 tests had been conducted on Monday.

The Health Ministry said 52,588 COVID-19 tests had been conducted on Monday.