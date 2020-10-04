Israel sees slight drop in infection rate as serious cases spike

Israel saw a slight drop in the coronavirus infection rate over the weekend, but the number of serious cases remains high, health officials reported Sunday.

The Health Ministry said that only 24,781 tests had been conducted on Saturday, with 2,557 returning positive. The figure puts the contagion rate at 11%, a slight decrease from the 15% average the country has seen in recent days.

