Pompeo supports Iran demonstrators: We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Saturday expressed support of Iranian demonstrators protesting their government's handling of the downing of a Ukrainian airliner.
"The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality." Pompeo posted on Twitter, adding that the United States stands with the Iranian people who "deserve a better future." We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future.
First published: 22:31 , 01.11.20