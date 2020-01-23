Germany still dealing with "same evil" that led to Holocaust, president says in Jerusalem

Germany has still not learned "once and for all" its lesson from the Holocaust, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday, as he expressed sorrow for his country's role in the murder of six million Jews during World War Two.

Steinmeier spoke at a Jerusalem memorial event marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

"I bow in deepest sorrow," Steinmeier said. "The mass murder of six million Jews, the worst crime in the history of humanity, it was committed by my countrymen."

"I wish I could say that we Germans have learned from history once and for all. But I cannot say that when hatred is spreading," Steinmeier said.

"Of course, our age is a different age. The words are not the same. The perpetrators are not the same. But it is the same evil. And there remains only one answer: Never again! Nie Wieder!" Steinmeier said.

"Germany's responsibility does not expire," Steinmeier said. "We want to live up to our responsibility. By this, you should measure us."



















