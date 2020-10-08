PM 'cautiously optimistic' virus cases dropping

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Twitter post on Thursday that he was cautiously optimistic that the rate of new infections from the coronavirus as well as the number of seriously ill patients over the past three days, was dropping.
"There is cause for cautious optimism that the lockdown is working," Netanyahu wrote, "but it is still too early to be sure and there is still a long way ahead. This is not the time for complacency and we must all remain vigilant and observe health directives," he said.
The PM added that he would not succumb to pressure "from within the government or outside it, from any side of the political divide," he siad, "I will continue to make the right decisions," the PM added.