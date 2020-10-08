PM 'cautiously optimistic' virus cases dropping

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Twitter post on Thursday that he was cautiously optimistic that the rate of new infections from the coronavirus as well as the number of seriously ill patients over the past three days, was dropping.

