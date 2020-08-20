Trump expects Saudi Arabia to join UAE-Israel deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected Saudi Arabia to join the agreement announced last week by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected Saudi Arabia to join the agreement announced last week by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected Saudi Arabia to join the agreement announced last week by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

"I do," Trump replied when asked at a White House news conference if he expected Saudi Arabia to join the deal.

"I do," Trump replied when asked at a White House news conference if he expected Saudi Arabia to join the deal.

"I do," Trump replied when asked at a White House news conference if he expected Saudi Arabia to join the deal.