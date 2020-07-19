Health Ministry No.2: I'm worried about overload in hospitals

Associate Director-General of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto said on Sunday during the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee meeting that he is worried about the overload of patients in Israeli hospitals.
“We have over 550 coronavirus patients in hospitals and this overload makes me worried,” said Prof. Grotto. "From the moment a person becomes infected until his condition deteriorates, two weeks go by. We can look forward with concern because even if we do close the entire economy and no one would leave the house, we will still see the continuation of infections."