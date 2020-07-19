Health Ministry No.2: I'm worried about overload in hospitals

Associate Director-General of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto said on Sunday during the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee meeting that he is worried about the overload of patients in Israeli hospitals.

