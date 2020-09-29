Aid group warns that 700,000 children in Syria risk hunger

An additional 700,000 children in Syria face hunger because of the country's badly damaged economy and the impact of coronavirus restrictions, an international aid group warned Tuesday.
Save the Children said the new figures mean that in the last six months, the total number of food-insecure children across the country has risen to more than 4.6 million.
After nearly a 10-year conflict that killed some 400,000 and displaced half the country's population, Syria's economy has been badly harmed by the war as well as by widespread corruption, Western sanctions and a severe economic and financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon.