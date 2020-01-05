Trump says U.S. will hit 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks U.S. targets

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks any Americans or any U.S. assets in response to Friday's U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks any Americans or any U.S. assets in response to Friday's U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks any Americans or any U.S. assets in response to Friday's U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.