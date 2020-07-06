Israeli epidemiologist: Country did not prepare for post-closure life

Epidemiologist Prof. Hagai Levine of the Hebrew University-Hadasdah School of Public Health says Israel did not prepare well for the day after lockdown.

"Israel's experience should be a lesson to all countries: You cannot move from one extreme to another, from total lockdown to a quick, sweeping removal of restrictions without proper planning," he says.

