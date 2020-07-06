Israeli epidemiologist: Country did not prepare for post-closure life

Epidemiologist Prof. Hagai Levine of the Hebrew University-Hadasdah School of Public Health says Israel did not prepare well for the day after lockdown.
"Israel's experience should be a lesson to all countries: You cannot move from one extreme to another, from total lockdown to a quick, sweeping removal of restrictions without proper planning," he says.
"We have to act based on data and focus on high-risk populations, epicenters and specific activities in which contagion risk is high. The coronavirus will be with us for a long while. This is a marathon, not a sprint," Levine says.