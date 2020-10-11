Blue & White looking for Knesset majority to replace gov't, says Likud minister

Likud's Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis on Sunday accused coalition partners Blue & White of trying to muster a parliamentary majority in the 120-strong Knesset to replace the government as both parties skirmish over the state budget.
"The 2020 budget must pass by law by December 23. The Finance Ministry is working on the 2021 budget and anyone who says otherwise is simply distorting the truth," Akunis told the Ynet studio.
"While I am being asked about national responsibility and the 2021 budget, Blue & White are working to get 61 votes to replace the government."