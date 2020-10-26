Rights group: Hamas frees Gazan man who met Israelis on Zoom

Gaza's Hamas authorities on Monday released three Palestinian peace campaigners who were jailed last April for holding an online video conference with Israeli participants, a rights group and the main defendant's family said.

Rami Aman, 39, was detained in April along with seven members of his Gaza Youth Committee group after holding a two-hour Zoom meeting. The event drew dozens of peace activists, including Israelis.

Members of the Hamas military wing in Gaza ( Photo: EPA )

Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel's existence, pressed treason charges against Aman and a colleague, but released five of the detainees days later.

On Monday, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, which defended Aman, said a military court suspended the remainder of the defendants' one-year sentence and released them.

Aman’s family confirmed their son arrived home but declined to comment further.

The rare Zoom conference bringing Israelis and Gazans together was advertised on a Facebook event page and some Israeli participants published a recording of the discussions, prompting fierce condemnations of Aman and other Gaza participants. Hamas-run security forces then made the arrests.