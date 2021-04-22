Biden administration opens global climate summit

The Biden administration has opened a global climate summit including 40 world leaders.
President Joe Biden recently announced a pledge to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out. That's a commitment Biden hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.
Former Vice President Al Gore praised the pledge on Thursday, saying, "Today President Biden showed that his administration is up to the task of tackling climate change."