Netanyahu threatens defamation suit against predecessor

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening to sue his predecessor, Ehud Olmert, if he does not apologize for saying the Likud leader and his family suffer from mental illness.

A spokesman for the Netanyahu family confirmed Monday that the Netanyahus' attorney sent Olmert the letter of warning in advance of a possible defamation suit.

