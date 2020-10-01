Deputy Hamas head infected with coronavirus

Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus on Thursday, Hamas announced in an official statement. Arouri entered quarantine after he was diagnosed.
The Hamas official headed a delegation that met with Fatah officials in Turkey last week to discuss ending disputes between the two parties and holding elections. Arouri also met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah as part of a delegation led by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week.