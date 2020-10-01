Deputy Hamas head infected with coronavirus

Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus on Thursday, Hamas announced in an official statement. Arouri entered quarantine after he was diagnosed.

