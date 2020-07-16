Education Minister opposes summer school shutdowns

Education Minister Yoav Galant said he would oppose Thursday night's government debate on closing summer education institutions, adding that if his position on the matter was not accepted, he would demand to postpone the closure for at least a week in order to give parents time to make the appropriate arrangements.
"The infection rate among children is six times lower than their share of the population," Galant said. "I do not know why the Health Ministry insists on closing schools, maybe they are looking for symbols to explain to the public. The problematic thing is that the Health Ministry does not provide us with information or has no information on the matter. "