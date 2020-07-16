Education Minister opposes summer school shutdowns

Education Minister Yoav Galant said he would oppose Thursday night's government debate on closing summer education institutions, adding that if his position on the matter was not accepted, he would demand to postpone the closure for at least a week in order to give parents time to make the appropriate arrangements.

Education Minister Yoav Galant said he would oppose Thursday night's government debate on closing summer education institutions, adding that if his position on the matter was not accepted, he would demand to postpone the closure for at least a week in order to give parents time to make the appropriate arrangements.

Education Minister Yoav Galant said he would oppose Thursday night's government debate on closing summer education institutions, adding that if his position on the matter was not accepted, he would demand to postpone the closure for at least a week in order to give parents time to make the appropriate arrangements.