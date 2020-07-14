Eastern-based Libyan parliament asks Egypt to intervene in war

Libya's eastern-based parliament has called for Egypt to directly intervene in the country's civil war to counter Turkish support for the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the capital Tripoli.

