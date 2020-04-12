High Court rejects appeal to prevent Netanyahu from forming government

The High Court of Justice rejected an appeal on Sunday demanding to prevent a member of Knesset carrying criminal charges from forming a government.
The appeal, which targets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; who has three graft charges held against him, was rejected due to the fact President Reuven Rivlin is yet to pass the government task to Netanyahu.
The High Court decided to not adjudicate on a similar appeal submitted in December 2019 and said discussions on the matter could only be held after Netanyahu received the mandate.