Lebanon's top Sunni cleric urges international investigation into blast

Lebanon's leading Sunni cleric on Wednesday joined calls for early parliamentary elections and an international investigation into the explosion at the Beirut port, which he said deepened the country's existential crisis.
"The existential threat to Lebanon requires urgent attention: an international investigation to delineate responsibilities and restore confidence," said Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.
The president must adhere to the will of the people and conduct parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister, he added.