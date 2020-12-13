Moroccan Islamist groups reject normalizing ties with Israel

Morocco's main Islamist groups on Saturday rejected Rabat's plan to normalize ties with Israel following a deal brokered by the United States.

The religious branch of the co-ruling PJD party, the Unity and Reform Movement (MUR), said in a statement the move was "deplorable" and denounced "all attempts at normalization and the Zionist infiltration."

The Islamist PJD party was more nuanced, endorsing King Mohammed VI's actions support for the Palestinian cause while reiterating the party's "firm position against the Zionist occupation."

Unlike its government coalition partners who backed the deal, it took the PJD two days to react after disagreements emerged between the party's senior leadership, according to a source close to the matter.