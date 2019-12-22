Cabinet slaps gag on debates over ICC probe

The cabinet has agreed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request on Sunday, prohibiting the disclosure and publication of all debates involving the ICC announcement last week to probe allegations of war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The decision was made in accordance with article 35 in Basic Law: The Government.
All further debates will be held within the Security Cabinet.
Sunday afternoon, a special discussion on the matter will take place in the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
First published: 15:38 , 12.22.19