Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Sunday slammed Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman for calling on the public to disregard government health directives.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Sunday slammed Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman for calling on the public to disregard government health directives.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Sunday slammed Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman for calling on the public to disregard government health directives.