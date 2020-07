The government on Sunday approved a stipend of at least NIS 750 shekels to every citizen proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz.

The government on Sunday approved a stipend of at least NIS 750 shekels to every citizen proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz.

The government on Sunday approved a stipend of at least NIS 750 shekels to every citizen proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz.