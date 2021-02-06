Netanyahu vows to fight 'anti-Semitic' ICC ruling

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday angrily rejected an International Criminal Court's ruling that paves the way for a war crimes probe into the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, condemning it as "pure anti-Semitism".
"As prime minister of Israel, I can assure you this: we will fight this perversion of justice with all our might," Netanyahu said in a statement. "This is pure anti-Semitism."
On Friday, the ICC ruled that it has jurisdiction over the situation in the Palestinian territories, paving the way for the tribunal to open a war crimes investigation.