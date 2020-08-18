Mossad head meets UAE national security adviser in Abu Dhabi, says WAM

The head of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad, Yossi Cohen, met the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates during a visit to the country, the UAE's state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced last Thursday they would normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

