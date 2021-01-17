Tel Aviv mayor to open cultural events despite coronavirus restrictions

Tel Aviv Mayor and Knesset candidate Ron Huldai said on Sunday that he intends to open cultural events in Tel Aviv in 10 days time for Israelis who received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
In an interview to Kan Radio, Huldai said there is no logical impediment for people who have been vaccinated to refrain from attending theatre or musical concerts and to enter museums.
The mayor has formed a political party and has announced his candidacy for the Knesset in the upcoming elections scheduled for March.