U.S., Gulf nations issue sanctions on 6 targets for ties to Islamic State

The United States and six Gulf countries on Wednesday imposed sanctions on six targets, accusing them of being affiliated with Islamic State, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
The Treasury said the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) - which also include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - blacklisted three entities and an individual in Turkey and Syria.
The Treasury accused money services businesses, which include al-Haram Exchange, Tawasul Company, and al-Khalidi Exchange, of having "played a vital role in transferring funds to support Syria-based ISIS fighters and ... provided hundreds of thousands of dollars of liquidity to ISIS leadership."