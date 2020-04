Two men have passed away on Tuesday due to complications of coronavirus, bringing Israel's COVID-19 fatalities to 122.

A 90-year-old man died in the isolated ward at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. He suffered from complex underlying health conditions.

