Iran calls for prisoner swap with U.S. as nuclear talks continue

Iran on Tuesday renewed a call for a prisoner exchange with the United States as the longtime foes continue talks with world powers over a possible U.S. return to Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.
The powers sought on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the agreement, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks in Vienna.
"We want the release of all those held unjustly in U.S. jails over sanctions. Iran is pursuing this due to humanitarian and moral considerations...but this will depend on action by the American side," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.