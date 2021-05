Hamas' leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar on Monday attended a memorial event to the 248 Gazans who died during the last round of hostilities with Israel.

Hamas' leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar on Monday attended a memorial event to the 248 Gazans who died during the last round of hostilities with Israel.

Hamas' leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar on Monday attended a memorial event to the 248 Gazans who died during the last round of hostilities with Israel.