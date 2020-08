Israel's president said on Monday he has invited the United Arab Emirate's de facto leader, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, to visit Jerusalem after last week's announcement of a normalization deal with the UAE.

Israel's president said on Monday he has invited the United Arab Emirate's de facto leader, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, to visit Jerusalem after last week's announcement of a normalization deal with the UAE.

Israel's president said on Monday he has invited the United Arab Emirate's de facto leader, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, to visit Jerusalem after last week's announcement of a normalization deal with the UAE.